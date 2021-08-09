Evalyn Marie Johnson, 89, of Roseburg, formerly longtime resident of Reedsport and Coos Bay, passed away August 4, 2021 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
