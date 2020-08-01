Anna Marie Wilson, age 89, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Albany. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Donald Eugene Coble, 90, of Port Orford, died July 28, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Illa L. Wheeler, 64, of Myrtle Point, died July 27, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Eric Lee Rasmussen, 59, of Bandon, passed away July 17, 2020.
Richard J. “Rick” Crider, 61, of North Bend, passed away July 26, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-4216
Julee M. Bradford, 80 of North Bend, passed away July 24, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-4216
Irene L. Stapp, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away July 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-4216
Charles K. Dubay, 71, of North Bend, passed away July 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-4216
Merlin T. Hatch, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away July 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-4216
Edward G. Rae, 83, of Myrtle Point (formerly of Coos Bay), passed away July 18, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-4216
Elizabeth "Liz" Gilmore, 95, of Reedsport, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Barbara M. Miller, 100, of North Bend, died July 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Alan P. Brockway,83, of Bandon (formerly of Lakeside), died July 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. View the obituary at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
