Austin “Spencer” Johnson - 95, of Roseburg, former longtime Reedsport resident, passed away Aug. 19, 2019 in Roseburg. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Austin “Spencer” Johnson - 95, of Roseburg, former longtime Reedsport resident, passed away Aug. 19, 2019 in Roseburg. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In