Thursday, August 23

Skipper Beach, of Kingman, Ariz., former Bay Area resident, graveside service, 3 p.m., at Lakeside Cemetery in Lakeside. 

Friday, August 24

William VanRenselaar, 52, of Coos Bay, memorial service, 11 a.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.

 

Saturday, August 25

Richard "Buck" Buchanan, memorial service, 1 p.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.

Millie M. Crocket, 67, memorial service, at 10 a.m., at the Reedsport Church of God, a reception will follow at the church. 

Aug. 22, 2018 Funerals
