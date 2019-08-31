{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 

Nancy Mattix – Public visitation, 10 am to 4 pm, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, 541-267-3131.

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 

Nancy Mattix –  Chapel Funeral Service, 1 pm, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, 541-267-3131.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Robert "Bob" Miller, Celebration of Life memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Arrangements under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Mary J. Hansen, Celebration of Life gathering, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, North Bend Public Library event room, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.

 

