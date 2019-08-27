Floris Elaine Peterson - 61, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Reedsport Ward Chapel building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2511 Longwood Drive, Reedsport, OR 97467. Burial at the Scottsburg Cemetery will follow. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
