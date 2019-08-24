Saturday, Aug. 24
Lorraine Mae Johnson, Celebration of Life, 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road. Arrangements under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Robert "Bob" Miller, Celebration of Life memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Arrangements under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mary J. Hansen, Celebration of Life gathering, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, North Bend Public Library event room, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Brian C. Reddick, Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, North Bend Public Swimming Pool, 2455 Pacific St., North Bend. Arrangements under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
