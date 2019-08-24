Ralph Leslie Sweet, 96, of Coos Bay passed away Aug. 20, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Floris Elaine Peterson, 61, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 in Portland. Services are pending and will be announced. Dunes Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Norman D. Ball, 82, of North Bend, passed away Aug. 22, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service, Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Rebecca Zweifel, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Dolores Armstrong, 73, of Bandon, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Charles B. Hall, 80, of Bandon, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, in Bandon. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Dale I. Rowe, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Edna Belle Johnson, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, in Coos Bay. Cremation rites under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Margo T. Thompson, 77, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. At her request no services will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
