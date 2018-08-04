Joshua C. Mills- 40, of Coos Bay, passed away July 31, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel,541-756-0440.
Tamara Bennett- 48, of North Bend, passed away July 31, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel,541-756-0440.
Billy A. Markham- 78, of Coos Bay died August 1, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date at Cornerstone Church of The Nazarene. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Richard L. Buchanan- 88, of North Bend, passed away Aug. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mary Sherlock- 77, of North Bend, passed away August 2, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In