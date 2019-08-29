Gary George Potterf - 65, formerly of Bandon, passed away August 9, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence.
Iva Hickey - 88, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away August 24, 2019 in Portland. Services are under the direction of Spencer, Libbey & Powell funeral home, 541-296-3234.
Erma E. Gerber - 91, of North Bend died Aug. 25, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541- 267-3131.
D. Gail Freeman - 81, of North Bend died Aug. 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
You have free articles remaining.
Yvonne Coleman - 72, of Coquille, died Aug. 27, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Judy A. Johnson - 70, of Coquille, died Aug. 27, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
George R. Domenighini - 88, of Coquille, died Aug. 28, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - CoquilleChapel, 541-396-3846
Nancy Lou Mattix - 75, of Coos Bay passed away August 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In