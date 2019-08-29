{{featured_button_text}}

Gary George Potterf - 65, formerly of Bandon, passed away August 9, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence.

Iva Hickey - 88, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away August 24, 2019 in Portland. Services are under the direction of Spencer, Libbey & Powell funeral home, 541-296-3234.

Erma E. Gerber - 91, of North Bend died Aug. 25, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541- 267-3131. 

D. Gail Freeman - 81, of North Bend died Aug. 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. 

Yvonne Coleman - 72, of Coquille, died Aug. 27, 2019 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846 

Judy A. Johnson - 70, of Coquille, died Aug. 27, 2019 in Springfield.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846 

George R. Domenighini - 88, of Coquille, died Aug. 28, 2019 in Springfield.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - CoquilleChapel, 541-396-3846

Nancy Lou Mattix -  75, of Coos Bay passed away August 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 

