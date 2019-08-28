Randy Joe Wagner - 62, of Coos Bay, passed away August 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Randy Joe Wagner - 62, of Coos Bay, passed away August 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In