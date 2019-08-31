{{featured_button_text}}

Dan L. Renaud - 73, of Reedsport, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Dunes Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements. 

John Tod Elbert - 63, of Coquille, died August 26, 2019 in Coquille.  No services are planned.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

David L. Fulk - 62, of Coos Bay died August 27, 2019 in Springfield. At his request, no public service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.

