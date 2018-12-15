June 12, 1987 – Nov. 27, 2018
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ashley Marie Ridenour Hinson, 31, of Reedsport, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Reedsport Church of God, 2191 Birch Ave., with pastor Allen Chaney officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Ashley was born June 12, 1987 in Salem, to Charles Scott Hinson and Yvette Marie (Ridenour) Hinson. She passed away Nov. 27, 2018 in North Bend from injuries she sustained in a car accident.
Within a couple years of being born, Ashley was given a little sister, Amber. When Ashley was 7 years old her parents divorced while living in Idaho. When Ashley was 11 years old her mother, sister and herself made the move to Reedsport, where her mother, Yvette, eventually married Pat Cooper. They continued to live in Reedsport.
Ashley graduated from Reedsport High School, Class of 2005. In 2006, she had her son, Jordan, and worked hard as a single mom to provide for him. In 2014, she got her certified nursing assistant license. Her smile and laughter were contagious and everyone loved her as she did them. She especially loved kids…all kids!
Ashley will be remembered for her beautiful smile, love for life and people, but mostly for the love she had for Jordan, whom she loved more than anything in the universe…he was her world.
Ashley is survived by her son, Jordan Thompson of Reedsport; father, Charles Hinson of Redmond; mother and stepfather, Yvette and Patrick Cooper of Reedsport; sister, Amber Hinson of Reedsport; sister, Niki Cooper; brothers, John and Aaaron Cooper, all of Reedsport; and two very special nieces, Mercedez and Jeorgia.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In