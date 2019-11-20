Arthur Newton Haga
July 28, 1929 - November 13, 2019
At his request, no services will be held for life-long area resident, Arthur Newton Haga.
Newton was born July 28, 1929 in Bandon, the son of Arthur and Frances Haga. He died at home in Langlois on Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 90.
He was raised and educated in Coos and Curry County, graduating from Langlois High School. After graduating, he married Annabelle Strain on June 1, 1948 in Coquille. He worked at Tucker’s Mill for many years until they closed. Each year during elk season the whole mill would shut down for everyone to go hunting. He also ran the dairy farm during this time and after the mill closed. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving family, wife of 71 years, Annabelle; son, Alan and Marilyn Haga; daughter, Diane Peabody; grandchildren, Matthew and Kathryn Haga, Brandi and Bill Reager, and Caitlin Peabody; great-grandchildren, Alissa Reager, Alana Haga, Megan Kalina, A.J. Haga, Anthony Haga, Jake Haga, and Hadley Underwood; great-great-grandchildren, Zoey and Henry Kalina and Whalen Underwood; and his sister, Gloria Bosco.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Myron Haga.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
