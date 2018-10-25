Try 1 month for 99¢
Arthur N. Day

Day

Nov. 28, 1932 – Oct. 3, 2018

At his request, no public services will be held for longtime Coos Bay resident, Arthur Nolan Day, 85.

Arthur was born Nov. 28, 1932 in Kenedy, Texas. He passed away Oct. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay.

Arthur married Joyce L. Geren, Sept. 8, 1952, with whom he had three children, Carol L., Stephen N., and Jennifer A.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952, serving four years active duty with the Construction Battalion (Sea Bees) on Guam, M.I., as an electrician, after which, he became a proud member of the IBEW for 55 years, and co-founded Day Ford Electric. Numerous interests included being licensed to rehabilitate birds for the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.

He is survived by his daughters.

Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

 

Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.

