January 28, 1933 – September 6, 2021
A Graveside Services will be held for Arthur Julian Richards, 88, of Charleston, at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ocean View Memorial Gardens under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary. Pastor Steven Folsom will officiate.
Arthur was born January 28, 1933 in the oil fields near Midwest, Wyoming to John and Martha (Chapman) Richards, the youngest of nine children; he died September 6, 2021 at his home in Charleston, Oregon surrounded by family.
Art was 7 years old when his family moved to Coos Bay from Wyoming; they bought 5 acres, sight unseen, near Charleston and lived in a tent while building their house.
In 1951, Art was introduced to Dolly Wright by their good friends Vernon and Doris; they were married October 27th of that year. Shortly afterward, he was drafted and served in Army during the Korean War. Art worked as a millwright and fabricator for Coos Head Lumber, Weyerhaeuser, International Paper Co., Bohemia and Georgia Pacific over the years.
He loved to hunt and fish, enjoying time in the woods with his three sons. Art would load the boys up in the car early in the morning and take them to the river, then catch their breakfast and cook it up just in time to wake them, then go out and fish some more. Art looked forward to his annual hunting trip to Eastern Oregon to hunt mule deer with his brothers, Walt, Norm, and Floyd. He was a Boy Scout Leader, taking the boys and their pack mates out in the woods to teach them how to camp, hunt and forage; cooking over a campfire.
Art loved his family very much, he was a great father, grandfather and great-papa. He enjoyed woodworking and spent much of his retirement in his shop making little tables, chairs, rocking horses and toys for all the littles. In his later years, he found a lot of joy watching the kids play and listening to all the stories they had to tell him about their day.
Art was a member of the American Legion, and a deacon and longtime member of the Charleston Community Church. He and Dolly were founders and played a major role in the development of the Barview Area Charleston Area Park Association, developing a baseball park off of Libby Lane near Charleston. It was important to them that the neighborhood kids have a safe place to play and practice baseball.
Art was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Dolly (Wright) Richards; son, Joseph Vernon Richards; special niece, Sidney Richards Chudy; daughter in law, Linda Richards; parents, John and Martha Richards; and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Arthur Michael Richards and daughter in law, Janet Bowden Richards; son, David Norman Richards and daughter in law, Teresa Richards; grandchildren, Allison Richards, John and Wendy Richards, Scott Richards, Christopher Richards and Kelsey Anglin, Michelle and Shane Hagler, Tyler and Julia Richards, Carly and Shawn Kjosa, Tiffany and Robert Elliott, Aimee and Brent Cleveland, Courtney and Luke Ruckstuhl, Trenton Richards, and Jake and Kristin Miller; great-grandchildren, Ryder David Richards, Macy Barbara Richards, Dax Arthur Richards, Lily Ann Richards, Trinity Rae Richards, Forrest Avery Hagler, Finn David Hagler, Rhett Miller, Rad Miller, Beck Miller, Alina Richards, Hunter Richards, Rocky Richards, Bellamie Lynn Cleveland, Grace Kjosa, Michael Nathaniel Elliott, Caleb Joseph Elliott, Collin Peter Richards, Lakona Mary Richards, Arthur Emrys Richards, Granger Call, Nash Call, Tenley Call; and Baby Boy Ruckstuhl and Baby Cleveland on the way; brother in law, Robert and Deanna Wright; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
