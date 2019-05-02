Arthur “Art” Potter

Nov. 13, 1937 – April 28, 2019
A funeral service for Arthur Potter, 81, of Sixes will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at Langlois Community Church, 94284 Main St. in Langlois with pastor Rick House, officiating. A burial will follow the service at Port Orford Cemetery.
Arthur was born Nov. 13, 1937 in Ashcamp, Ky., to James and Vesta Potter. He passed away April 28, 2019 at his residence in Sixes.
Arthur started ninth grade in public school and dropped out, only to take a college graduation course later on and get his high school diploma. He married his sweetheart, Annette Potter Dec. 12, 1958 in Gold Beach. They had one child, Paula.
Art was a pondman at Port Orford Plywood and lived on Cape Blanco Sixes, Ore. He moved the family to Camas, Wash., to work at Alcoa Aluminum. The family moved again to Ypsilanti, Mich., to work at the Ford plant in Detroit. But when a tornado went through and dropped a tree on the neighbor’s house, he moved his family back to Oregon.
Art worked at Georgia-Pacific until they closed. He took a truck driving job in Tonopah, Nev., at an open pit gold mining operation at Candelaria Mine. He worked in gold mines until he retired and moved back to Sixes. Art ran a pilot service for over-sized loads for several years, as a side job.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Potter Stansberry and husband, John of Sixes; granddaughter, Letitia Sargent of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandsons, Greg Sargent and wife, Trisha of Coos Bay, and Jeremy Sargent of Las Vegas; great-granddaughters, Shelby Sargent and Holley Sargent, both of Las Vegas; great-grandson, Holden Sargent of Las Vegas; brother, Quinton Potter and wife, Florence of Shreveport, La.; sister, Connie Sartin and husband, Walt of Hamilton, Miss.; brothers, Juston Potter and wife, Suzie of Sixes and Everett Potter and wife, Linda of Ashcamp, Ky.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews too many to name them all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vesta Potter; older brother, Oscar; and his beloved wife, Annette Potter.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
