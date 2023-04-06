January 28, 1971 – March 30, 2023
Arlo Jason Ferguson, of Bandon, Oregon, passed away on March 30, 2023 at the age of 52.
Arlo was born on January 28, 1971 to Larry and Julie Ferguson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After graduating from Sandia High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Arlo attended art school in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1991, Arlo met Kelly Ferguson while participating in a bowling league in Tucson, Arizona. They were married in 1994 and moved to Bandon, Oregon shortly after. Together, Arlo and Kelly raised two children, Ryan Smith and Erika Smith.
Arlo was happiest when he was surrounded by his closest friends and family, sitting on his back patio watching the sunset, playing board games with his wife, or dancing around the kitchen to his favorite music. He had a goofy sense of humor and kept everyone entertained with his numerous jokes and stories. Despite being the worst fisherman in the world, somehow Arlo always managed to catch the biggest fish. He was always up for anything, whether roller skating at his grandson’s birthday, building a chicken coop in the backyard after his wife brought home a box of week-old chicks, or kayaking nearby lakes and rivers. Somehow, Arlo always managed to catch the biggest fish.
Arlo worked at Hennick’s Home Center for 7 years before spending 15 years in construction. His craftsmanship can be seen in many of the stunning custom homes dotting the Bandon Coastline, as well as in the backyard projects that he did for his friends and neighbors. He later returned to work for Hennick’s as the assistant manager where he took great joy in his daily interactions with the customers.
Arlo was preceded in death by his brother, Zack Ferguson. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 29 years, Kelly Ferguson; parents, Larry and Susan Ferguson and Julie Peterson (“Jewell Starsinger”); sons, Ryan Smith (Adrienne Reddick-Smith), Carson Capps, and Patrick Boak (Julie Boak); daughter, Erika Smith (Evan Divers); and grandchildren, Brody Smith, MacKenzie Moen, Kylie Divers, and Wilder Boak.
As Arlo was a generous and giving person, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society in his memory.
