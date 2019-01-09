Sept. 11, 1933 – Jan. 7, 2019
At her request, no public services will be held for Arley Lucile (Huff) Rooke, 85, of Coos Bay. Private burial will be held at the Coos River Pioneer Cemetery.
Arley was born Sept. 11, 1933 in Suffolk, Mont., to Fred and Mary (Crawford) Huff. She was the sixth of seven children. She passed away Jan. 7, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.
At the age of two, her family moved to Lebanon. She worked on the family sheep farm, where one of her jobs was “peeling piling.” In 1952, she graduated from Lebanon Union High School, after which she worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company.
In 1955, Arley was visiting her cousin in Coos Bay when she met Clark Rooke, a young neighboring dairy farmer. They married in 1956 and raised four children on their dairy farm.
Arley was active in the local dairy women and 4-H programs for many years and always enjoyed working in her yard, and tending her flower and vegetable gardens. And she loved bowling. She had never even held a bowling ball until 2001 when she joined “the singles bowling club,” and she bowled weekly for the next 18 years. She also enjoyed donating to several charities.
Arley’s family would like to thank her caregivers from Isenburg Care Giving Services, the staff at Bay Area Hospital’s ER, ICU, and cardiac care units, and Coos Bay Chapel, for their caring and professional service and assistance.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Arley.
Arley is survived by her children, Clark Rooke, Jennie Bohanan and Mark Clemens, Rebecca Adams, and Barbara and Ron Robson; grandchildren, Amy Johnson Simmons, Kate O’berg Truong, Ellic O’berg, and Lage O’berg; great-grandchildren, Illiana and Mila O’berg; and siblings, Betty Hoefer and Dennis Huff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark B. Rooke (in 1987); her parents; and brothers, William, Robert, James, and Patrick Huff.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
