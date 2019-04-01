Try 3 months for $3

Tuesday, April 2

Fred V. Rickenbach, graveside service, 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Celebrate
the life of: April 1, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments