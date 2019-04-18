Friday, April 19
Conrad “Scotty” Scott, public visitation, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.
Saturday, April 20
Conrad "Scotty" Scott, funeral service, 1 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. Graveside with military honors to follow, Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay. Celebration of life, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., family residence, 2162 Ohio St., North Bend.
Friday, April 26
Robert "Bob" Klemenhagen, funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend. Rosary, 10:30 a.m.
