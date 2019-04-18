{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, April 19

Conrad “Scotty” Scott, public visitation, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.

Saturday, April 20

Conrad "Scotty" Scott, funeral service, 1 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. Graveside with military honors to follow, Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay. Celebration of life, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., family residence, 2162 Ohio St., North Bend. 

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Friday, April 26

Robert "Bob" Klemenhagen, funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend. Rosary, 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate
the life of: April 18, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments