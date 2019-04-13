{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, April 20

Delmar "Sarge" Olson, memorial service, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th St., Coos Bay. Inurnment, Evergreen Cemetery, Medford, Wisc.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Conrad E. Scott, chapel funeral service, 1 p.m, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.

Celebrate
the life of: April 13, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments