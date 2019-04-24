Wednesday, April 24
Betty Juneau, public visitation, 1 to 5 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
Thursday, April 25
Betty Juneau, funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Interment to follow, Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay.
Saturday, April 27
Robert D. Johnston, chapel memorial service, noon, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave.
