Judy Banks funeral service

Saturday, April 27

Helen O’Callaghan, funeral Mass, 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend.

Carl Lane Major, memorial service, 3 p.m., Harmony Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay, followed by a potluck reception.

Robert Dean “RD” Johnston, memorial service, 12 p.m., Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.

Saturday, May 4

Judith “Judy” I. Banks, celebration of life, 1 p.m., Lakeside Lions Club, 890 Bowron Road, Lakeside.

