{{featured_button_text}}

Helen Margaret O’Callaghan - 82, of North Bend, passed away April 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Darrell Lynn Speakman - 72, of Lakeside passed away April 15, 2019 in Springfield.  Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Mickie M. Ebert - 69, of Umatilla, died March 3, 2019, in Umatilla. Arrangements were under the direction of Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.

David E. Marler - 63, of Reedsport, passed away at home April 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.

Tags

Load comments