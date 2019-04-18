Helen Margaret O’Callaghan - 82, of North Bend, passed away April 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Darrell Lynn Speakman - 72, of Lakeside passed away April 15, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Mickie M. Ebert - 69, of Umatilla, died March 3, 2019, in Umatilla. Arrangements were under the direction of Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
David E. Marler - 63, of Reedsport, passed away at home April 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
