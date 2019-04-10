Peggy Lou Buhn -85, of Reedsport, passed away April 7, 2019 in Reedsport. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Peggy Lou Buhn -85, of Reedsport, passed away April 7, 2019 in Reedsport. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In