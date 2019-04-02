Eline “Yule” Powell - 87, of Lakeside, passed away March 31, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Helen E. Gibbons - 79, of Lakeside, passed away March 29, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Pauline O. Jodoin - 87, of North Bend, passed away March 30, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In