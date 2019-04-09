Dean V. Crowell - 67, of North Bend, passed away April 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Delbert E. Atkins - 88, of Coos Bay, died April 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. At his request, no public service will be held. A guest register and condolence card basket will be available April 8-12 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
William L. Brown - 47, of North Bend, died April 1, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Dale E. Reiber - 85, of North Bend, died April 3, 2019 in North Bend.Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
LaVaughn Gould - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Carol Ann Costale - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away April 2, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Kenneth Bywater - 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 2, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Roger D. Gallino - 67, of Myrtle Point, passed away April 5, 2019, in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Donna J. Wright - 79, of Coos Bay, passed away April 7, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Jessie Gomez Jr. - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away April 7, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Bertran Roy Evans - 83, of North Bend, passed away April 7, 2019, in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
David Allen Duble - 73, of North Bend, passed away April 6, 2019 in Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Mickey Francis Williams - 73, of Coos Bay, passed away April 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
