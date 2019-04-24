{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret E. Harper - 90, of Coos Bay, died April 20, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Ronald D. Gallagher - 75, of Eugene, died April 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541- 271-2822.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments