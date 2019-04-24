April 24, 2019 Death Notices Apr 24, 2019 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Margaret E. Harper - 90, of Coos Bay, died April 20, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Ronald D. Gallagher - 75, of Eugene, died April 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541- 271-2822. Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Margaret E Harper Ronald Gallagher Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Recommended Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary Print Ads Ad Vault LMO - Ad from 2019-04-24 9 hrs ago Lmo 1776 Wilson Blvd. 5th floor, Arlington, VA 22209 707-797-7117 Ad Vault THE WORLD HOUSE ACCOUNTS - Ad from 2019-04-22 Apr 22, 2019 Ad Vault Roseburg Forest Products - Ad from 2019-04-23 Apr 23, 2019 Transportation Southwest Oregon Regional Airport - Ad from 2019-04-20 Apr 20, 2019 Coos County Airport District 1100 Airport Ln, North Bend, OR 97459 541-756-8531 Website Ad Vault BEST REALTY/COOS BAY - Ad from 2019-04-20 Apr 20, 2019 Best Realty/Coos Bay 605 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-267-2221 Website Ad Vault HALLMARK FISHERIES - Ad from 2019-04-24 9 hrs ago Hallmark Fisheries P.o. Box 5390, Charleston, OR 97420 541-888-3253 Website Ad Vault Miracle Ear - Ad from 2019-04-24 9 hrs ago Miracle Ear 1059 E Iron Eagle Drive Suite 175, Eagle, ID 83616 208-639-9213 Ad Vault 7 Devils Brewing Co - Ad from 2019-04-22 Updated 15 hrs ago 7 Devils Brewing 847 South 2nd Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420 541-808-3738 Website Ad Vault Pacific View Senior Living - Ad from 2019-04-22 Apr 22, 2019 Pacific View Senior Living 1000 6th Avenue West, Bandon, OR 97411 541-347-7502 Website Ad Vault LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL - Ad from 2019-04-24 9 hrs ago Lower Umpqua Hospital 600 Ranch Rd, Reedsport, OR 97467 541-271-2171 Website Funeral Homes Smith-lund-mills Funeral Chapel Crematorium 123 S 7th St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424 541-942-0185 Website Aasum Funeral Home 805 Ellsworth St Sw, Albany, OR 97321 541-926-5541 MCHENRY FUNERAL HOME 206 NW 5TH, CORVALLIS, OR 97330 541-757-8141
