Gloria R. Claytor - 70, of Coos Bay, passed away April 9, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Melynn E. Slay - 68, of North Bend, died April 8, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Kevin Charles James Dow - 36, of North Bend, passed away April 8, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

