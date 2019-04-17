{{featured_button_text}}

Carl L. Major - 67, of Coos Bay, died April 13, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Robert "Bob" J. Klemenhagen - 68, of North Bend, passed away April 12, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Gloria Olson - 82, of Myrtle Point, died April 13, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846.

Donald E. Snowden-  70, of Coquille died April 16, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

