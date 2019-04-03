Try 3 months for $3

Joann Cook - 82, of Coquille, died March 27, 2019 in Coquille. No services are planned. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Della May Taylor - 80, of Reedsport passed away March 28, 2019. Looking for next of kin; if known please contact Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.

Delmar “Sarge” Olson - 80, of Coos Bay, passed away March 30, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Jessi Rae Fisher - 37, of Garibaldi, passed away March 28, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Ella Mae Dyer, 72, of North Bend, passed away March 31, 2019, int Palm Desert, Calif. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Paul K. Koluvek - 85, of Coos Bay, passed away April 1, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

