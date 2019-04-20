{{featured_button_text}}

Damien E. Austin - 19, of Coos Bay, passed away April 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Daloris Mae Rodgers - 84, of North Bend, passed away  April 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Robert A. Ellis - 91, of North Bend, passed away April 17, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

MaryLou Schlatter - 97, of Coquille, died April 16, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Paul J. Montoya - 39, of Lakeside, passed away April 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are  pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Virginia Lee Disbrow - 86, of Coos Bay, passed away April 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are  pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Judith I. Banks - 69, of Lakeside, died April 17, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

