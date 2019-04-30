Alice "Lorraine" Hunt - 88, of Eugene, formerly of North Bend, passed away April 25, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Jarvis Duane Ekholmn - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away April 25, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
David Haverstock - 85, of Eugene, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away April 24, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are pending with Musgrove Family Mortuary, 541-686-2818.
Billy E. Ferrell - 75, of Coos Bay, passed away April 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Helen E. Hayes - 93, of Springfield, formerly of Coos Bay/North Bend, passed away April 27, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Paul David Kirwan - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away April 28, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Walter R. Beaty - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away April 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Tony Vasquez - 90, of Bandon, passed away April 28, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Arthur Potter - 81, of Sixes, passed away April 28, 2019 in Sixes. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
