Anthony "Tony" G. M. Salazar, 57, of Coos Bay died April 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Elizabeth "Liz" M. Stewart, 34, of Coos Bay died March 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date in Coos Bay and Ohio. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joseph E. Reynolds, 73, of Myrtle Point, died April 3, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Ervin W. Sutton, 89, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 31, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Dian Stubblefield, 77, of Lakeside, passed away on April 3, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Val J. Rich, 73, of North Bend, passed away on April 4, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Helen LaVonne Hess, 73 of Filer, formerly of Coos Bay, Oregon, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Service, Buhl.
Elnora Lillian Leaton, 93, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eva Imogene Freerksen, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away April 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jane I. Saxton, 79, of Coos Bay died April 6, 2021 in Bandon. At her request, no public services will be held. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
