Paul "Stormy" Mohn, 75, of Myrtle Point, died March 26, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Cynthia J. Greaves, 73, of Coquille, died March 29, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
