Paul Davis - 84, of Myrtle Point, died April 5, 2020 in Myrtle Point.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

Allen Dale Shaffar Sr. - 92, of Powers, died March 31, 2020 in Powers.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

Lonnie L. Tidwell - 59, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

