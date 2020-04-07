Paul Davis - 84, of Myrtle Point, died April 5, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Allen Dale Shaffar Sr. - 92, of Powers, died March 31, 2020 in Powers. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Lonnie L. Tidwell - 59, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
