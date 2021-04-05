Thomas Dihl, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 25, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Darius "Micky" H. Oaks, 72, of Allegany died March 29, 2021 in Allegany. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541- 267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Roger E. Justrom Jr., 58, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 30, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Cheryl Ann Schindele, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away March 31, 2021 in North Bend, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
