Barry A. Nelson, 79, of North Bend, passed away on March 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.



Online Poll

Do you plan to vote in the May 17th primary election?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments