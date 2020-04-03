Russell J. Stallings - 49, of Coos Bay, passed away March 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert L. Lowry - 65, of Coos Bay passed away March 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Glenn Robert Anderson - 74, of Coos Bay passed away March 20,2020 in Sutherlin. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Joseph U. Farrow - 63, of North Bend passed away March 21, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Christina Marie Lopez - 50, of Coos Bay passed away March 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Alice Barbara Whitlock - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away March 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Berle F. Finder - 84, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Virginia L. Roush - 83, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Coos Bay. A memorial service of Thanksgiving will be announced at a later date and held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay. Inurnment will follow at All Saints Columbarium at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Loyd J. Bomar - 86, of North Bend, passed away on April 1, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
