Lisa Craig

A graveside service will be held for Lisa Craig, 43, of North Bend on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the I.O.O.F.  cemetery in Bandon. A Celebration of life will be held and announced at a later time this summer when the weather is better and more people may gather. For more details go to www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

