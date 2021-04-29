A graveside service will be held for Lisa Craig, 43, of North Bend on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Bandon. A Celebration of life will be held and announced at a later time this summer when the weather is better and more people may gather. For more details go to www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Tags
- Maxine Lucille Wood
- Bend
- Celebration
- Christianity
- Arrangement
- Care
- Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
- Chapel
- Lois A. Poole
- Coos Bay
- Crematory
- Architecture
- Rite
- Cremation
- Boys & Girls Club Of Southwestern Oregon
- Ursula Anna Hull
- Buckley C. Baker Sr.,
- Francis J. Simon
- Worship
- Catherine J. Baldwin
- Anthony E. Betts
- Hull
- Funeral Director
- Mortuary
- Ethnology
- Direction
- Memory
- Oregon
- Death Notice
- Barbara Quilhaugh
- Coquille
- Myrtle
- Schroeder Funeral Service
- Rose M. Cannon
- Bandon
- Amling Schroeder Funeral Service
- Lorna A Jewell
- Alfred Layne
- Pass Away
- Donna M. Baker
- Kingman
- Harry V. Laughlin Jr.
- North
- Harold R. Bettencourt Ii
- Jeannie L. Ring
- Corvallis
- Assisted Living
- Anna Marie Wilson
- Albany
- Bay Area
- Nelson
- Gordon Piburn
- Ronald A. Davis
- Troy A. Oaks
- Herman Roy Bartlett
- Lower Umpqua Hospital
- Richard D. Hopkins
- Pend
- Alice Regene Carew
- Joseph Coleman
- Ronald W. Grenier
- Fort
- Dustin J.
- Mark Alistair Gray
- Philip J. Gray
- Ruth Esther Fairchild
Trending Now
Articles
- CB Council OKs $1.2 million for Timber Cove sewer
- Virus restrictions coming to 15 Oregon counties Friday
- Driver dies in fiery crash in Winston
- Coos County may have skipped spring break virus spike
- Local veteran organizations help replace roof
- Lockdowns could return to parts of Oregon as hospitalizations rise
- College biology course goes outside for pandemic learning
- Bandon alums shine in college
- Column: Why I decided to get the COVID vaccine
- This Week in Coos County History - April 25-27
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- CB Council OKs $1.2 million for Timber Cove sewer
- Virus restrictions coming to 15 Oregon counties Friday
- Driver dies in fiery crash in Winston
- Coos County may have skipped spring break virus spike
- Local veteran organizations help replace roof
- Lockdowns could return to parts of Oregon as hospitalizations rise
- College biology course goes outside for pandemic learning
- Bandon alums shine in college
- Column: Why I decided to get the COVID vaccine
- This Week in Coos County History - April 25-27
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In