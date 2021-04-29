George Edward White, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Fredrick Henry Newlyn, 100, of Coquille, passed away April 24, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Yvonne C. Devine Palmer, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Raven Adriel English, 20, of North Bend, passed away April 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Theodore "Gene" E. Tausch, 69, of Lakeside, passed away on April 23, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Louis Lorsung, 88, of Lakeside, passed away on April 27, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

