George Edward White, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Fredrick Henry Newlyn, 100, of Coquille, passed away April 24, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Yvonne C. Devine Palmer, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Raven Adriel English, 20, of North Bend, passed away April 20, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Theodore "Gene" E. Tausch, 69, of Lakeside, passed away on April 23, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Louis Lorsung, 88, of Lakeside, passed away on April 27, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
