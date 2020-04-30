Lori J. Dugan - 59, of Coos Bay died April 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date at the North Bend First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ronald A. Ellis - 75, of Lakeside, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend chapel, 541-756-0440.
