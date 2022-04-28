A mass for Alice May Mikowski, 95, of North Bend, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A mass for Ethel M. German, 70, of Coos Bay, will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 2250 16th St. North Bend under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
