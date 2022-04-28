David L. Hudson Jr., 74, of North Bend died April 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Timothy R. Seals, 59, of Coos Bay died April 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, Coos Bay. 541-269-2851.
Julia Maniaci, 102, of Coos Bay died April 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Winton Cemetery, CA. under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Edward "Ed" N. Bullington, 81, of North Bend, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Carolyn Lee Sudyka, 75, of Bandon, died April 25, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Ethel M. German, 70, of Coos Bay, died April 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
