Darrell D. Saxton - 81, of Coos Bay died April 24, 2020 in Coos Bay. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 658 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Brian L. Sloan - 39, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Carl Kiser - 94, of Coquille, died April 18, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the directions of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846.

