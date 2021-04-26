A graveside service with military honors for Arnold L. Hansen, 92, of Reedsport, will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Reedsport Masonic Cemetery, 3021 Longwood Drive in Reedsport. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
