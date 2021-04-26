Marylou Henslee, 76, of North Bend, passed away on April 19, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Larry Ronald Young, 83, of North Bend, passed away on April 20, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Ret. LCol Douglas A. Hunter, 77, of North Bend, passed away on April 20, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Alan Alsworth, 61, of North Bend, passed away April 22, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

William Hauck, 68, of Coos Bay, passed away April 20, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Kenneth Taylor, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away April 19, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Jeffrey Adams, 78, of Bandon, passed away April 22, 2021 in Coos Bay, Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Dawn Rose Adams, 54, of Bandon, passed away April 22, 2021 in Coos Bay, Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

