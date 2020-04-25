Harvey Hiley - 92, of Bandon, died April 21, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Nels A. Martin - 68, of Coos Bay died April 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donald A. Barney - 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charlotte A. Fleury - 88, of Coos Bay died April 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Paul E. Shook - 87, of Scottsburg died April 21, 2020 in Scottsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eugene L. “Gene” McCabe - 89, of Hemet, California (formerly of Coos Bay), passed away April 22, 2020 at Hemet, California. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Terry Ray Hayes - 58, of Coos Bay, passed away April 23, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
