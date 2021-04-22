A memorial service for Eva Imogene Freerksen, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 24 at the Family Life Center Church of God of North Bend, 1067 Newmark Street in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. For more information, please visit www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside service will be held for Paul Wesley Walker, 90, of Queen Creek, Arizona (formerly of Lakeside) at 11:00 AM Monday April 26, 2021 at Ocean View Memory Gardens. Pastor Trevor Hefner will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
